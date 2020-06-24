DCHD confirms two new cases of COVID-19

The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) announces two newly confirmed cases, 1 males in his 70’s and 1 female in her 50’s tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Each is a resident of Douglas County, IL and is isolating at home. DCHD public health officials are attempting to identify and contact known close contacts for both of these individuals.

As of this date, Douglas County has 40 confirmed cases.

Anyone can be an asymptomatic carrier of COVID-19 but those having symptoms of illness due to CODID-19, may have one or more of the following ranging from very mild to very severe: loss of smell/taste (60 to 70 percent of mild to moderate cases report a loss of smell/taste) muscle pain, headache, shortness of breath, sore throat, difficulty breathing, chills, shaking with chills, a cough and/or a fever ranging from low to high.