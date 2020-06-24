Dale E. Burns

Dale Eugene Burns, 91, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Brookstone Estates, Tuscola, IL

Private Family Services will be held.

Dale was born on June 27, 1928 in Charleston, IL, the son of Dr. Robert E. and Mildred Matter Burns. He married Martha E. Guy on July 17, 1949 in Tuscola, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his son: Dr. J. Richard (Vickie) Burns of Moline, daughter: Barbara (Mark) Kroenig of St. Louis, MO, grandchildren: Matthew (Olivia) Kroenig, Bradley (Nicole) Kroenig, Julie (Jonathan) Forbes and Keith Burns, great-grandchildren: Eleanora, Henry, Hudson and Jameson Kroenig, Langston, Scarlet, Rowan and Booker Forbes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother: Lucille Burns and granddaughters: Angela Christine Burns and Dr. Kelly Rene Burns, brother: Dr. Thomas W. Burns and sister: Ruth Ann Cannon.

Dale graduated from Tuscola High School and attended Eastern Illinois University. He worked as an operating engineer at Quantum-USI Chemical Company, Tuscola for 38 years, retiring in 1991. He served as a union officer for Operating Engineers Local #515. Dale was a member of the Tuscola First Christian Church, Tuscola Moose Lodge and Douglas County Museum Association.

Dale served his country as a member of the Illinois National Guard from 1947 to 1951.

He enjoyed hunting with his dog, Ginger., gardening, listening to audiobooks and working around the farm. He regularly donated blood to the Red Cross, having given several gallons.

Memorials are suggested to the Tuscola First Christian Church or Tuscola Public Library.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com