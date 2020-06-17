Villa Grove Devilettes / Junior Devilettes 2020-21 Team Rosters

The try outs are complete and the 2020-2021 Villa Grove Devilettes and Junior Devilettes teams have been announced.

Making the varsity dance team are: Lily Lawrence, Sara Stutz, Kristen Foreman, Molly Little, Taylur Orwick, Ava Vollmer, Shaianne Teter, Halley Drinkwater, Breanna Duke, Mackenzie Ewing, Chole Reardon and Cadence Sanders.

The Junior Devilette line up includes: Maddy Alvis, Bekka Bloom, Lilly Davis, Kennedy Hinds, Olivia Jones, Baylee Martin, Peyton Martin, Eva Piercy, Paisley Teter, Maddie Wicklander, Alexxie Young and Lyndsay Zoch.