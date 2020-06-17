Douglas County real estate tax bills mailed

Douglas County Real Estate Tax Bills went in the mail on Friday, June 5, 2020. Due dates are Wednesday, July 15, 2020 and Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Please read the back of your tax bill. Many questions can be answered there. There is also contact information for each office and the duties of each office in regards to the tax cycle.

Below is some helpful information about contactless payment options to guide us all through this unprecedented time of COVID-19.

Contactless Real Estate Tax Payments

If you need to come to the office, you will be required to wear a mask at this time. We are sorry for any inconvenience, but we want everyone to stay safe. You can always call the office at 217-253-4011 with any questions or concerns.

1. Mail payment-check is receipt (address on back of tax stub)

2. Drop Box at Courthouse east door-check is your receipt

3. Credit/Debit Card-fees apply (douglascountyil.com/treasurer/credit/debit payments) or call 1-877-636-9175

4. E-Check-fees apply (douglascountyil.com/treasurer/credit/debit payments) or call 1-877-636-9175

5. Internet Banking-make sure your parcel # is the account # on payment

6. Bank Drive Thru-cash or check payments and you must have a current tax stub(see all banks below)

7. Cash Payments-at any bank drive-thru and you must have a current tax stub(see all banks below)

8. ACH from your checking or savings account-must sign up at least 2 weeks before the due date

(form at douglascountyil.com/treasurer/forms)

Please read item #10 on the back of your tax bill.

If you want a receipt, other than your check, you must send a self-addressed, stamped envelope along with your entire tax bill with your payment. We will stamp it paid and mail it back.

Banks-you do not need to bank at a bank to pay your taxes there:

Arcola 1st Bank and First Federal Bank of Tuscola and Arthur Community Bank

Morton Community Bank-Arthur

First National Bank of Nokomis-Arthur

First State Bank-Atwood and Tuscola

TNB Bank

First-Mid Bank & Trust-Arcola and Tuscola

Villa Grove State Bank

Longview Bank-Camargo and Newman and Villa Grove

First Neighbor Bank-Newman and Tuscola

First Farmers Bank-Oakland