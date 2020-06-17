Dennis P. Winkler

Dennis Paul Winkler, 74, of Morton, IL, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Unity Point Methodist, Peoria with his loving wife by his side. Family graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Tuscola Township Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Roedder officiating. Dennis was born on June 13, 1945 in Tuscola, the son of Paul M. and Marcella Albritton Winkler. He married Teresa K. Little on June 4, 1966 in Tuscola. He graduated from Millikin University in 1967 with a bachelor of science degree and from Bradley University in 1969 with a master of arts degree. He worked as a biology teacher for 38 years at Peoria Manual High School. While at Manual, he coached football for 18 years and was the head track coach for 31 years. During his time as head track coach he guided the Rams to a dual meet record of 505-23.

Dennis was inducted into the Illinois Track and Cross-Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1997, the Millikin University Athletic Hall of Fame in 1999, and the Greater Peoria Area Sports Hall of Fame in 2006. He was an avid fisherman and his greatest joy was spending time with his family at their cabin in Hayward, WI. He fished the Chippewa Flowage for over 57 years and loved to catch muskies and walleyes.

Dennis is survived by his wife, son: Darren (Esther) Winkler of Lewistown, daughter: Stacie (Adam) Gwaltney of Rochester, MN, grandchildren: Dalton Winkler, Hannah Gwaltney, Dane Winkler and Ryan Gwaltney, brother: Darrell (Cheet) Winkler of Fisher.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson: Darth Winkler

Memorials can be made to the Darth Winkler Memorial Scholarship, c/o MidAmerican National Bank, PO Box 112, Lewistown, IL 61542

