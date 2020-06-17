Back in the Day 6-10-20

10 years ago

June 16, 2010

Tuscola Police Chief Craig Hastings was congratulated by Mayor Dan Kleiss during a June 9 reception marking Hastings’ 30-year anniversary with the police department, serving the last twenty-four as chief.

Chuck and Caryl Knox of Villa Grove celebrated their fifty-year wedding anniversary. The two married on June 26, 1960 at the Tuscola Methodist Church.

Douglas County Relay for Life was held over the weekend despite the “rain on the parade” the event raised $56,000 for the American Cancer Society. Sixteen teams participated in this year’s event, with nine of the teams staying through the night.

The 2010 Warrior baseball team celebrated the end of season with their annual awards night. The Golden Glove Award winner was Cody Shelmadine, Highest Batting Average went to T.J. Onstott, MVP was awarded to Matt Pflum, and the Warrior Spirit Award went to Kyle Bowles.

This year’s cast of “Alice in Wonderland” at the Tuscola Community Building included Heather Hudson, Julia Kerkhoff, Sophia Kremitzki, Kendal Morgan, Daytona Warnes, Maciyn Woodard, Austin Becker, Mary Rose Jones, Rachel Mannen, Meredith Vandeventer, Gracie Kestner, Abbie Heath, Caitlin Comerford, Conney Baer, Sydney Hoel, J.D. Barrett, Cheily Geiler, Julia Liffick, Sara Kremitzki, Andrew Sullender, Lornan MacLean, Bailey Burton, Jacob Craddock, Maddie Green, Bridget Smith, and Miah Phillips.

20 years ago

June 13, 2000

David McCrory resigned his Ward 1 council seat at the June 12 meeting, due to his moving out of the ward to a home in rural Tuscola. McCrory had been an alderman for the past 11 years.

Enthusiasm was high and plans were moving forward with Mainstreet Tuscola’s ambitious renovation of the building at 124 W. Sale Street. A front facade facelift, new roof, tuckpointing, and new brick on the east side were on the to-do list.

Teddy Sue Barich of Dallas, Texas and Rick Mooday of Los Alamos, New Mexico were engaged to be married July 29, 2000. Rick is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Mooday of Tuscola.

BETHS Place was awarded a $43,600 grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services to allow the shelter to improve its services to victims of domestic violence and their children in Douglas County and the surrounding area.

TCHS cheerleaders distinguished themselves at a summer cheer camp at U of I, where the squad earned a Superior trophy, four gold Superior ribbons, four blue Superior ribbons, and a red Excellent ribbon for their cheers and stunts. Ashley Hall was chosen for the All-Star squad.

30 years ago

June 12, 1990

A fire broke out on Friday in the ethylene production portion of the Quantum Chemical Plant. The fire was contained to one stack and was extinguished early Saturday morning, with two minor injuries resulting from the blaze.

Any momentum regarding the Jarman Hospital closing generated by Lt. Gov. George Ryan’s impromptu visit last week apparently dissipated, as Douglas County board members went through the motions of restoring healthcare services to the area following the facility’s demise.

ROTC Cadet James Drew Hoel was commissioned a second lieutenant under the Army’s Early Commissioning Program. Hoel, a 1987 graduate of TCHS, is a student at the University of Illinois at Urbana.

More than 140 entries competed in the Spring Fling car show sponsored by Wheel’s Car Club of Tuscola. The event attracted some 1,000 visitors to Ervin Park Sunday afternoon.

Mike Jacobs put together rounds 38 and 36 to card a 74 and win the Tuscola Open golf tournament, held at Tri-City Country Club in Villa Grove on June 4. Close on the heels of Jacobs was Bill Englehardt, who finished two strokes back with a 76.

40 years ago

June 10, 1980

David P. Godfrey and David P. Arseneau recently began employment with USI Chemicals in Tuscola. Both assumed responsibilities in USI’s employee relations department.

In recognition of National Small Business Week, Wayne’s Pharmacy in Tuscola was awarded the National Association of Retail Druggists’ Certification of Community Service, commemorating more than 50 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Tuscola.

Ricardo Izquierdo III, son of Dr. and Mrs. Ricardo J. Izquierdo of Tuscola, earned the degree of doctor of medicine June 7 from Loyola University of Medicine. He was to begin a five-year residency in surgery at Loyola University Medical Center.

The Tuscola Journal and Review recently hired Rich Bauer to serve as the managing editor, filling the position left when Craig Hastings left to become a full-time member of the Tuscola police force.

50 years ago

June 18, 1970

Members of the TCHS Class of 1920 celebrating their 50th anniversary of graduating include Olive Stevenson, Opal Clapper, Helen K. Heacock, Earl Heacock, James Wall, Alberta Wall, Frank Marlar, Marie Marlar, Faye Michelet, Charles Michelet, Ruth Colwell, Kenneth Matthews, Ruby Matthews, Walter Lester, and Mary Lester.

Mr. and Mrs. Duane Otto of Tuscola announced the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Sue, to Clarence Elder of Tuscola. The couple chose September 19 for their wedding date.

Mrs. Maurice Owen and Mrs. Gene Maloney, representing Alpha Omicron Douglas County Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, presented the 100th stuffed animal their sorority has given to Jarman Hospital.

Darrell McCumber, who participated in the Villa Grove bantam league this past season, was a member of the team that won the Urbana Regional and placed among the top 10 in state competition. McCumber led his team with a 499 scratch series, and also had a high league game for the season of 188.