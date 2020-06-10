Linda Hammond, Villa Grove. Linda passed away on the 23rd day of May, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

She is the eldest daughter of the late Albert J. Wiman and MaryJo Ritchey.

Linda was from Villa Grove, Illinois. She worked at Eastern Illinois University, while raising her three daughters in Hutton Township with horses, cattle, pigs, and dogs. She later lived in Westfield, Casey, Marshall and West Union, Illinois before moving to Missouri to be closer to her children and grandchildren.

Linda was a life-long nature enthusiast, instilling her love and appreciation of nature in her children. She enjoyed horseback riding, hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, and collecting guns and knives.

She is preceded in death by her brother James Craig Wiman, spouse and father of her daughters John Troy Reynolds, spouse Charles Edwin Hammond and granddaughter Rachael Dawn Smith. Linda is survived by her brother John Wiman and wife Jenny of Illinois, daughter Mary Jo Lawrence and husband Michael Lawrence of Massachusetts, daughter Jan Howard and husband Brian Howard of Vichy, daughter Judy Smith and husband Don Smith of Bourbon and her sister, Barbara Wiman of California. She is survived by grandchildren Jason Sandiford and Ray, Charles R Smith, Tray Hendrix and Eury, Rachel Fogle and Jessup, Robby Lawrence, Tiffaney Howard, Charlie Blanc, Dylan Verdu and Danielle, Shasta Smith and Robby, Eva Smith, and Ava Smith. Linda is, also, survived by 13 great grandchildren.