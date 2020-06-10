Ivy Faye Dobbs was born in heaven on Wednesday (May 27, 2020).

Ivy is the daughter of Austin and Bryanna Dobbs. Those left to cherish her memory are her big brothers, Trevor and Quinton Dobbs; paternal grandparent, Mike Gordon; maternal grandparents, Sondra and Butch Burwell and Danny Price Jr.; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and great-grandparents.

Ivy will be laid to rest next to her grandmother, Teena Faye Melton Dobbs, at Centennial Cemetery in Villa Grove. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 30, at 11 a.m.

Although we will miss her presence on Earth, she is loved by many and always in our hearts.

Memorials can be made to the Dobbs family.