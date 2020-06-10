Barbara L. Thomas

Barbara Lee Thomas, 87, of Villa Grove passed away peacefully Friday, May 22, 2020, at home with her family at her side.

Barb was born March 3, 1933, the daughter of John Ganes and Ethel (Ingle) Patterson of Villa Grove. She married Frank Thomas on Oct. 10, 1953, in Junction City, Kan., where Frank was stationed in the Army.

She is survived by her husband, Frank; their daughter, Penny (Marty) Sigler of Sidney; granddaughter Kelly (Justin) Little of Tolono; grandson Brendon (Jaclyn Henry) Sigler of Tuscola; great-granddaughters Adeliah, Avalee and Langley Little of Tolono; sister Ramona (Bob) Mitsdarfer of Longview; three sisters-in law, Agnes Huber of Villa Grove, Joan Thomas of Longview and and Faye (Ed) Hettinger of Morton; and some very loved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, sister Phyllis (Paul) Kleiss and some nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2020, at Villa Grove Cemetery. Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, is handling the arrangements.

Barb lived in Villa Grove most of her life. She graduated from Villa Grove High School in 1951, where she participated in many clubs as well as being homecoming queen. She worked at Pettit’s in Tuscola, Mercy Hospital as an X-ray technician, the First National Bank of Villa Grove and then the Villa Grove State Bank, where she retired after over 50 years. Barb was also the treasurer for the Villa Grove schools for over 50 years.

Barb had a way of making anyone she met feel welcomed and special, whether it was by offering a sucker, taking fudge to someone or sending a card for special occasions (she sent over 300 Christmas cards every year). She greeted you with a smile, and when she met you, she made you feel like a friend. She rarely missed an event that involved her granddaughter Kelly and then her girls, as well as numerous special celebrations for others.

Barb loved spending time in the sun, especially vacationing in Florida with Frank in their younger days. She was known for her beautiful handwriting and delivering May baskets to over 500 people (even mailing them to those that had moved away). She loved working at the Urbana farmer’s market and chatting with all the many people.

She was an avid Illini fan, as well as a Cardinals fan. Decorating for the holidays was something she really enjoyed. Her family always was the center of her life and she was theirs, always making sure the great-granddaughters had plenty of treats and toys.

Barb will be greatly missed by many friends and family. The Thomas family would like to sincerely thank the Carle Infusions and Hospice staff, their neighbors, and friends for their care and support over the last few days.