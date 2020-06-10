Back in the Day 6-3-20

10 years ago

June 9, 2010

The Tuscola Community Foundation granted $10,000 to the Douglas County Health Department for use to provide senior citizens with dental services.

Following Tuscola’s superintendent Joe Burgess’ leave from Tuscola schools, former school superintendent Jim Volyes was hired as the interim school superintendent.

The Tuscola Lions Club hosted a Walk for Sight in partnership with the Lions of Illinois Foundation. The walk attracted over 100 participants. Along with the 3-mile walk, there was a blind obstacle course as well as hearing and vision screening.

The Lady Warriors softball team ended with a very successful 2010 season. Sam Ledbetter was awarded MVP, Highest Batting Average, and the RBI Leader Award. Jessica Bosch was awarded the Most Improved Player.

See Haw Live! The comedy/music benefit was held at First Christian Church on Friday, June 25, with proceeds going to the Wigall family to assist with medical bills.

20 years ago

June 6, 2000

The day dawned bright and clear June 3 as people from near and far assembled at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Korean War Veterans National Museum and Library in Tuscola.

Musical partners and Steve Allen and John Hoel would be among the highlighted entertainment this summer at Walnut Point State Park in Oakland.

Newly graduated TCHS senior Brad Hornaday happily accepted a check from Operation Cool board members, after an essay he wrote about the importance of seat belt usage was selected as a winner by the Operation Cool panel.

Three members of the TCHS baseball team landed on the All-Conference First Team–catcher Eric Schweighart, infielder Dan Bridge, and utility player Brad Hornaday. Second Team honors went to pitcher Brett Englehardt and infielder Cory Kleiss, while outfielder Darren Lewis made Honorable Mention status.

30 years ago

June 5, 1900

Lt. Gov. George Ryan flew to Tuscola by helicopter last Friday to discuss ways in which Jarman Hospital might still be utilized, meeting with Douglas County Board members in the hospital cafeteria.

Tuscola High School graduated 72 seniors at ceremonies held June 1 at TCHS. Guidance counselor Fred McDonald said this was the first time in his 11 years at the high school that 100 percent of the class graduated.

Blowing winds on Sunday swirled dust across Central Illinois roadways, resulting in serious accidents throughout the area. Gusts of wind up to 50 mph caused zero visibility in some cases.

Bruce Robinson of Tuscola put his 13 years of motor sports racing to work at the Coles County Speedway Saturday night. He won his prelim and ended up second in the overall feature.

40 years ago

June 3, 1980

Clean-up operations continued through Tuesday at the Okaw Trailer Park in northeast Tuscola, after Sunday morning’s tornado touchdown destroyed eight mobile homes and partially damaged 22 others. Thankfully, only three people were injured in the storm, which did an estimated $250,000 in damage.

Kristi Kleiss, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Kleiss of Tuscola, became the bride of Christopher Townsend, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Townsend of Tuscola, in a double-ring ceremony performed May 17, 1980.

Designated hitter Mark Murray led the TCHS baseball team in batting state for the past season, while Mark Oakley topped the club in pitching.

David Dietrich, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Dietrich of Tuscola, was awarded a letter in basketball at Monmouth College. David was a junior majoring in business administration and physical education.

50 years ago

June 11, 1970

The Tuscola Jaycees were promising an outstanding Fourth of July fireworks display this year, at a cost of approximately $1,000 to the organization. This would be about double the expense of the 1969 display that attracted some 5,000 people to town.

Tuscola resident Bruce Williams was thrilled to be briefly reunited with a Texas cousin he thought had been killed in World War II after being listed missing in action. The cousin, Guy McDaniel, stopped in Tuscola–very much alive–for a brief visit while enroute to a St. Louis Cardinals game.

The promotion of Harold Pankau from maintenance mechanic to maintenance foreman was announced this week at the USI chemical plant in Tuscola. Pankau had been employed at the plant since 1957.

The Girls Summer Recreation Program, sponsored by the Tuscola Women’s Club, would begin June 15 and activities were to include softball tennis, volleyball and archery. Dennis Chaplin would manage the softball program.