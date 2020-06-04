Sappenfield, Ray, and Shanks in VGH spring sports senior spotlight

By Tony Hooker

With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing all athletic competition to a halt, I thought it would be good to get to know the seniors who compete for Villa Grove, Heritage and VGH co-op teams.

Haley Sappenfield

What’s your favorite high school memory?

Winning the IHSA sectional championship my junior year of dance.

What are your post-graduation plans?

I plan to attend Indiana State University and major in Special Education.

What’s your favorite class?

All of Mr. Swan’s classes

When we can start going again, who do you have to have tickets to see in concert?

Taylor Swift

What’s your favorite restaurant? What are you ordering?

Olive Garden, fettuccine Alfredo

Cubs, Cards, or another team?

Whatever team has the cutest merch.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I see myself teaching my own class, and having a family of my own.

Jordyn Ray

I think I know the answer to this, but what is your favorite sports moment?

I have several but the most recent moment would be winning Sectionals!

What’s the first thing that you see when visualizing that moment?

My last pitch striking out the last batter and running over and jumping up and down with my team.

What’s your favorite class?

Sociology

What are you driving these days?

Kia Optima

Who does the best Coach Block impression?

I have no idea. Lol

When we can start going again, who do you have to have tickets to see in concert?

Summer Smash!

Cubs, Cards, or another team?

Cubs all the way! Everyday! Go

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Married. Working in Physical Education and Coaching HS Softball and/or possibly already an Athletic Director.

Savanah Shanks

What’s your favorite memory of high school that doesn’t involve a classroom?

My Favorite High School Memory Was when I went to Turkey Run for my post prom trip with my family and friends. A lot of memories were made and it became a tradition.

What are your post-graduation plans?

My post-graduation plans are to attend Parkland college, start my Gen. Ed’s, and continue on my path to get my RN in pediatric nursing.

What’s your favorite class? Why?

My favorite class was always choir, we have our inside jokes, we are all really close, and it was like one big family.

When we can start going again, who do you have to have tickets to see in concert?

Justin Moore and Kane Brown

Cubs, Cards, or another team?

Cubs

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I hope I’m working at Carle with my nursing degree and from there I’m just winging it. I’m sure my life will fall into place when it’s ready.