Richard B. Scott

Richard Brian Scott, 50, of Hoopeston, IL passed away at 12:16 PM on May 21, 2020 at his home in Hoopeston.

Richard was born on October 6, 1969 the son of Cheryl Scott in Danville.

Survivors include his mother, Cheryl (Steven Garst) Scott of Paris, IL, one son, Spencer Scott of Hoopeston, three daughters, Sienna Scott and Taylor Scott both of Hoopeston, and Lillian (Isaac) Partenheimer of Newman, IL, two brothers, David (Gloria) Scott of Naperville, IL and Paul (Stacie) Ramthun of Springfield, IL, one sister, Anna (Peng Chen) Garst of Noblesville, IN and his maternal grandmother, Lucille Allison, as well as two grandchildren, Paisley and Pryce Partenheimer of Newman and four nephews, Levi (Christy) Scott, Cameron Scott, Xander Garst and Oliver Garst.

Richard is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James Allison.

Richard served in the United States Navy and worked for Nelson Tree Service and LineCo Tree Service. He enjoyed spending his free time with family and friends and loved riding the numerous motorcycles he owned over the years.

A Private Family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, Illinois, 3940 N. Vermilion St. Danville, Illinois 61834 is assisting the family with arrangements. As per Richard’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to charity of the donor’s choice.

