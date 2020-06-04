Micaela Arseneau voted by colleagues as 2020 Advanced Practice Registered Nurse of the year

Micaela (Lucero) Arseneau, a 2004 graduate of Tuscola High School, was recently voted 2020 Advanced Practice Registered Nurse of the year by colleagues in her Pediatric Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt where she resides in Nashville, Tennessee. Micaela, daughter of Patricia Damler, obtained her Bachelor’s in Nursing degree from the University of Illinois in 2008 and her Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Rush University in Chicago in the Spring of 2017. She has been working as a Nurse Practitioner in the PCICU at Vanderbilt for 2 years caring for critically ill children with congenital heart disease. Peers recognized her “as a vital part of the team that goes above and beyond for both her nurses and patients. She is in constant communication with her bedside nurses and is always two steps ahead.” She was acknowledged as being “consistent in the way she handles patients and families, consistent with her response time to problems and problem solving, and a consistent and reliable teammate that bedside RNs can count on.”