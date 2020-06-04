On May 8th, 2020, Lorene Alberta Rogers passed away at the age of 97 in Orangevale, California. The family will hold a memorial to celebrate her life at a later date in Koshkonong, Missouri, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband Elmer Leslie Rogers at the Wayside Cemetery.

Lorene was born on June 30, 1922, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Clarence William and Callie Mae Sherry Hunsperger. She spent most of her early years there. It was on May 7th, 1947, that she married Elmer Rogers in Shawnee, Kansas. Lorene is survived by one daughter and two sons: Kathie Proctor of El Dorado Hills, California; Mike Rogers (Deb) of Pickens, South Carolina; and Les Rogers of Cashmere, Washington; and two generations of grandchildren: Christie Bianco (Roger), Gabe Ferreira, Matthew Rogers (Erin), Tina Hausmann (Chad), Shawna Ferreira and Mandy Clark (Doug). She has eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Elmer Rogers, two sisters Cassie Lancaster and Betty Yocum and one brother Ralph Hunsperger. She has one surviving brother Junior Hunsperger (Shirley) of Brandsville, Missouri.

Lorene was a dedicated, dependable and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved to sew and gifted many grandchildren, relatives and friends dolls and quilts that will be forever cherished. In her older years, Lorene truly cared about those who couldn’t care for themselves. She was always a helping hand, an ear for listening or a shoulder to cry on. Her friends knew they could always count on her. Lorene didn’t know a stranger; she will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.

In lieu of flowers, Lorene’s family would like donations to go to Hospice Foundation of America, 1707 L Street NW, Suite 220, Washington, DC 20036 Fax: 202-457-5815 Email: donate@hospicefoundation.org www.hospicefoundation.org/donate