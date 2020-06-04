Frederick J. Holste

Frederick John “Fred the Barber” Holste, 77, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 6:35 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Care Center, Mattoon, IL

Private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, Tuscola, IL with Father Angel Sierra officiating. Burial followed in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Pesotum, IL.

Fred was born on December 24, 1942 in Chatham, NJ, the son of Charles E. and Catherine Ann Leach Holste. He married Barbara Ann Tempel on October 1, 1977 at Pesotum, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his son: Thomas A. (Michelle) Holste of Houston, TX, daughter: Annie M. (Bill) Thomas of Carmel, IN, grandchildren: Daniela, Gabby, Abbie, JJ, Harrison and a new granddaughter soon to arrive, brother: Donald Holste of Chatham, NJ and sister: Mary Ann Boyd of Decatur, IL.

Fred was the owner/operator of Fred’s Barber Shop in Tuscola where customers would hear stories, town gossip, and very tall-tales, some for the past 50 years. He was a devoted member of the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, most recently serving as the sacristan. He was a faithful servant of God and had a deep devotion to our Blessed Mother. Above all, Fred enjoyed fishing, wine making, Casey’s coffee, playing shenanigans with his grandchildren, and cutting hair.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother: Robert Holste.

Memorials are suggested to the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church or America Needs Fatima.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com