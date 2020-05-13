Wilbur W. Wetzel

Wilbur W. “Red” Wetzel, 98, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 3:43 a.m., on Thursday April 16, 2020 at the Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola, IL.

Private Graveside services were held Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola, IL. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mr. Wetzel was born November 19, 1921 in Tuscola, IL, the son of Albert and Nettie Riley Wetzel. He married Helen M. Kellogg on December 9, 1955 in Tuscola, IL. She preceded him in death on February 13, 2004.

Survivors include nieces and nephews: Patty Wetzel Reynolds, Phyllis Wetzel Burress, Robert Wetzel, Beverly Strack Merriman, Linda Strack Ritter, Lynn Strack, Sue Wetzel Gavin, Steven Wetzel, Kathy Walker, Rick Kellogg, and Carol Tewell; brother-in-law: Robert Kellogg.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Edward Wetzel and Harold Wetzel; sister: Gladys Strack; brothers-in-law: Lyle Kellogg and Alan Kellogg.

Wilbur was a World War II US Army verteram serving from 1943-1934 in Company K, 3rd battalion, 123rd infantry, 33rd Division. He attained the rank of Sergeant while fighting for our country in the Asiaric-Pacific Theater and was awarded two Bronze Stars. He was a farmer and was employed by USI and the US Postal Service.

He was a member of the Tuscola United Church of Christ and the VFW. Wilbur was well known for his lifelong love and record keeping of auto racing, especially the Indy 500, Tuscola High School sports, and his extensive auto license plate collection.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tuscola United Church of Christ, 114 East Pembroke Street, Tuscola, IL.

