Philip E. Bade, 90, of Villa Grove, passed away peacefully at home April 16, 2020. He was born on July 12, 1929, and was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Leone Bade, four siblings (Lois, Everett, Harold and Stanley), and eldest son Daniel. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Margaret, three sons David, Devery, and Andy and their lovely wives Purevbadam, Lynette, and Stacy, six grandchildren and three great-grandsons. He worked in the family cement business and served his community as a member of the school board and volunteer fire department for many years. He played trombone with Henne’s Band in Mattoon, was deeply devoted to his church, and loved to sing, both in church and in the Illini Statesmen Barbershop chorus and quartet. He was buried on Monday, April 20 in Villa Grove. Due to current restrictions on gathering, a memorial service will be held at a later date.