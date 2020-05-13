Naomi L. Conner, 96, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 12:40 p.m., Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her residence.

Graveside Services were held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola, IL. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Mrs. Conner was born on December 15, 1923 in Humboldt, IL, the daughter of Merle and Blanche Pennell Bolin. She married Clarence E. “Batch” Conner on May 6, 1944 in Hindsboro, IL. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2010.

Survivors include 3 sons: Clarence E. Conner of Tuscola; Michael (Martha) Conner of Virginia Beach, VA; Bernie (Denise) Conner of Crivitz, WI; a daughter: Cathy Northway of Tuscola, 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

Naomi loved camping, but her family meant the most to her.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com