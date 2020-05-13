David A. Dennison

David Allen Dennison, 69, of Camargo, IL, passed away suddenly at his residence on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

David was born on February 10, 1951 in LaPorte, IN, the son of Wilbur and Dorothy Jackson Dennison. He married Jennifer M. Ongley on August 31, 1992 in Phoenix, AZ. She survives.

Also surviving is his daughter: Valerie Dennison of Bloomington, IL, sisters: Kay Dickson of Decatur and Valerie Woolidge of Champaign, several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded by his parents and brothers: Mike, Larry and Roger Dennison.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL.

