Villa Grove Summer Rec Announces No Softball / Baseball Season

By Heath Wilson

It is with a heavy heart that I must notify you that the summer recreation softball and baseball season has been cancelled. Several members of the league met including Tuscola, Arcola, Atwood, Arthur, Bement, Sullivan, Villa Grove, etc and voted to cancel the season.

This decision was not easy, but ultimately due to the timing and uncertainty this decision had to be made.

If the emergency orders are lifted early enough in the summer, we will attempt to schedule softball and baseball camps that may include an in town tournament. I will keep you all updated as we know more.

The City of Villa Grove will be issuing refund checks via mail. Please be patient as we work to send these out. If any of your home address have changed since you filled out baseball softball forms please let the city know by April 20. We will be issuing refund checks around the April 30. You can email city.hall@villagrove.org with address change.

I know this is disappointing and please know this decision was not made lightly.