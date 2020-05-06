Villa Grove Heritage’s Floyd, Eversole in spring sports senior spotlight

By Tony Hooker

With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing all athletic competition to a halt, I thought it would be good to get to know the seniors who compete for Villa Grove, Heritage and VGH coop teams.

Liberty Floyd

What’s your favorite memory of your team that doesn’t involve a meet?

My sophomore year we had a bonding exercise where we became a human knot and hang to untangle ourselves, but we had to wear blacked out goggles which made it fun and interesting.

What’s your favorite class?

My science classes.

What’s your favorite restaurant?

Kofusion

Who does the best Coach Wilson impression? Is it any good?

I think Taylor Wilson does a pretty good impression

Cubs, Cards, any other team?

Cards

Who’s favorite athlete?

Kehm Shirley

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Graduated from Washington University of St. Louis with my degree in occupational therapy, hopefully married with kids, and living the life I’ve always wanted.

Maris Eversole

I think I know the answer to this, but what is your favorite sports moment? What’s the first thing that you see when visualizing that moment?

There are many awesome and memorable moments that I have had in my sports career. But, the top one is winning IESA State. The next best would probably be our sectional win my Junior year against Fisher, then us advancing to super sectionals. The first thing that I see when visualizing this moment would probably be how proud our fans/administration were of us. We have such a great community that is always supporting their athletics.

Who’s your favorite teacher?

My favorite teachers are definitely Mr. Hoffman and Mrs. Hoffman. I enjoyed every class I was in with Mrs. Hoffman, and always felt that she was a very wise person, as well as Mr. Hoffman. Art class with him was always fun! They are both legends at VGHS in my opinion.

What are you driving these days?

I am driving a 2014 black Chevy impala

What’s your favorite memory of your team that doesn’t involve a game?

My favorite memory with my team off of the field is probably our trips to Tennessee. Coach Block and Vonlanken always make sure to have some sort of team bonding in the schedule. Last year, we went and played a few intense games of laser tag. We always go and have a nice team dinner as well. But, the most fun time off the field is probably just hanging out at the hotel with the team, we are always having fun and laughing.

What’s your favorite food?

I am really bad at answering the question “what is your favorite food” because I am not a picky eater at all. I really like anything Chinese or Italian. But, I will go with noodles and orange chicken from Panda Express.

Cubs, Cards, or another team?

I grew up going to Cardinals games and have always been a Cardinals fan, and always will be!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I prefer to live in the moment but, in 10 years, I see myself with a job I enjoy, living a good life.