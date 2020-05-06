Listen for a Good Story Read Aloud by your Favorite Teachers & Staff

Though the Villa Grove School remains closed the teachers and administration are remaining busy keeping things together and ready for when the students return.

On the schools facebook page: Villa Grove CUSD 302 – you can catch daily announcements and a variety of guest readers reading some of their favorite books on video plus a great collection of messages and videos.

While on break make sure to visit the website to stay up to date on what’s happening with your favorite teachers and staff!

The schools official website: http://villagrove.ss10.sharpschool.com you can catch up to date information along with a link to the facebook page.