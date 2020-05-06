Gold and Silver Spoon Awards for March 2020

By Aaron Patrick

Congratulations to the following food establishments which received the Gold Spoon Award for excellence in training of Certified Food Protection Managers and Food Handler Staff at the required levels at all times for the month of March 2020: J & J’s Burgers & Beer, Circle K-Villa Grove, Monical’s Pizza-Villa Grove, El Toro, Carriage Crossing, ALAH High School, and Villa Grove School.

A Gold Spoon Award is awarded to retail establishments with no food preparation which had no violations observed at the time of their annual inspection, and the recipients are: Country Salvage and Plank’s Apple Butter.

I would welcome conversation about this program and other topics concerning the food program. I can be reached at 217-253-4137 or by email through our website, www.dchealthdept.org.