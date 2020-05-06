Back in the Day 4-15-20

10 years ago

April 21, 2010

TCHS special education teacher Angie Patton, fourth-grade teacher Shannon Smith, and second-grade teacher Cindy Surma were among seventeen honored at the 2010 Education is the Key Awards banquet to be held on May 11. It was noted that the recipients had made countless contributions to education in their communities over several years.

Teresa Quinn of Tuscola, a registered nurse at Sarah Bush hospital, gave a presentation titled “SBL Academy – Enhancing our Human Capital” at the American Organization of Nurse Executives national conference in Indianapolis, Ind. on April 10 and 11.

TCHS Future Buisness Leaders of America held a dodgeball tournament in the high school gym. The event was organized to “help Kelly dodge cancer” and the proceeds went to Kelly Chappell, granddaughter of PE teacher Jan Chappell, who was undergoing cancer treatment at St. Jude’s Hospital.

The Tuscola Lady Warriors softball team competed in Tuscola’s 9th annual High School Girls Softball Tournament over the previous weekend. Thanks to Kelsey Cleland and Carman Comerford’s back-to-back no-hitters, the girls took 2nd place at the tournament, losing to De La Salle in the Championship game.

20 years ago

April 18, 2000

A standing-room-only crowd witnessed the crowning of a new Miss Tuscola on April 13. Lauren Huber, daughter of Rudy and Debbie Huber, succeeded retiring queen Jenny Gensler. First runner-up was Tasha Carter, second runner-up was Lindsey Binder, and Miss Congeniality was Adrienne Surma.

A second site– 10-acre tract of land between the new Methodist church and North Prairie Acres– was under consideration by the Tuscola school board as a possible site for a new elementary school.

TCHS Senior Amy Hettinger, daughter of Larry and Debbie Hettinger, was named the Tuscola Rotary Student of the Month for April.

Kenny Hogue and Ryan Bonner set two new school records during the Monticello Invitational track and field. Hogue, a junior, went 21-7.5 in the long jump and 44-6.5 in the triple jump. Boner sprinted to a 10.6 record in the 100 meters.

Thirty years ago

April 17, 1990

Some 250 children converged on the grounds of East Prairie for an Easter egg hunt and to see the Easter bunny. Miss Tuscola Danielle Mink was also on hand to give out prizes and candy treats.

Genevieve Holmes of Tuscola was given the honor of cutting ribbon to mark the expansion of Roller Bearing Company of South Carolina, which was putting a 40,000 square-foot addition to the facility in Hartsville, SC. She was extended the honor by her sons, company president Gary Holmes and plant manager Chuck Holmes.

An additional 8 cents per-gallon gas tax put the current average cost to pump fuel into your vehicle at $1.07.9 per gallon. Two weeks prior, it was possible to fill your tank for less than $1 a gallon.

Tisha Little, a 5’8” senior at TCHS, signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at Kankakee Community College in Kankakee. Little averaged 18.3 points per game during her senior season and established the school record with 1,438 career points.

Forty years ago

April 15, 1980

Roy Stephen and Wallace Wax were elected to the Tuscola board of education for seats being vacated by retiring school board members A.E. Kleiss and Althea Deaver.

Candidates for Miss Tuscola 190 included Carrie Greger, Jill Scott, JoAnne Whitmore, Sandy Foreman, Chris Waugh, Linda Pankau, Tammy Reynolds. Jill Holden, Linda Bartley, Becky Huffer, and Amy Tague.

Cast members for the TCHS production “12 Angry Men” included Kathy McCrory, Diane Kohlbecker, Chris Cevidence, Melinda Campbell, Chris Weatherforf, Dan Hance, Jill Holden, Cathy Conerty, Jo Whitmore, Dirk Dietrich and Todd Hausmann.

Three runs batted in by designated hitter Mark Murra and over 4 strong innings from pitcher Robert Anderson carried the Warrior baseball squad over Monticello 5-1 Friday evening in Tuscola’s home opener.

Fifty years ago

April 23, 1970

Three USI employees were promoted recently, including Rudy Kalmar of Tuscola to projects superintendent with the engineering department, Wayne Walkup of Atwood to manager of the engineering department, and Melvin Mackey of Arcola to area superintendent of the power plant.

A proposal to open a second limestone quarry near Tuscola was presented to the Tuscola zoning board of representatives of Tuscola Stone Company at a public hearing. The proposed quarry would employ 12 to 15 people on a permanent basis and market approximately 500,000 tons of limestone per year.

Dr. Maud Taylor, age 98, of Tuscola, died April 16. She was an osteopathic physician for 43 years before her retirement, was a charter member of the Stephen A. Douglas chapter D.A.R. and was the last living member of the first board of directors of Jarman Memorial Hospital.

Greg Lindsay set a new school record in the two-mile run by clocking in at 10:39.2 to help Tuscola overpower Arcola and Lovington in the triangular meet.Greg Sebens was an easy winner in the long jump with a 20-8.75 leap.