Villa Grove Heritage spring sports senior spotlight

By Tony Hooker

With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing all athletic competition to a halt, I thought it would be good to get to know the seniors who compete for Villa Grove, Heritage and VGH coop teams.

Molly Mixell

I think I know the answer to this, but what is your favorite sports moment? What’s the first thing that you see when visualizing that moment?

My favorite sports moment is winning the 2019 Regional Championship on our home field.

When I think of that moment I see the whole team huddled under the plaque holding it proudly in the air in front of all our supporters.

What’s your favorite restaurant?

My favorite restaurant is Olive Garden because it has the best breadsticks, and the best pasta.

Cubs, Cards, or another team?

Definitely Cardinals

When we can start going again, who do you have to have tickets to see in concert?

Post Malone

What’s your favorite class?

English

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In 10 years, I hope to be a successful teacher, starting a family, owning a dog, and living somewhere warm.

Beau Beesley

What events do you participate in?

For my first year I was going to Participate in shot put and discus.

Cubs, Cards, or another team?

I am personally a Colorado Rockies fan Because of my favorite player Trevor Story.

What is your favorite sports moment? What’s the first thing that you see when visualizing that moment?

My favorite sports moment from me was when we played Sangamon Valley where I was playing defensive end and I came down the tackle and ran to the quarterback and sacked him. My favorite pro sports moment was when the Warriors and the Cavs were in the 2016 finals and it was game seven and there were less than two minutes left and it turned into a Warriors fast break and Lebron came out of nowhere and blocked the shot, so I was Hyped. I can’t even visualize this moment. All I can hear is the commentator go “blocked by James!”.

What’s your favorite restaurant?

My favorite restaurant is The Original Burger King which has the best burgers and super cheap prices.

Who’s your favorite teacher?

I love all my teachers, but I would say my favorites would have to be Miss. Mcclard, Mr. Hoffman, Mrs. Beals, and Mr. Baumann.

What are you driving these days?

I am driving my legacy truck a modified 2008 Chevy Silverado named Silvie.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In ten years I hope to be working for Marvel Comics, have a nice house, get married to a beautiful sweet girl, have two handsome boys, a beautiful girl, and a British bulldog named Rufus.

Ragin Baker

I think I know the answer to this, but what is your favorite sports moment? What’s the first thing that you see when visualizing that moment?

My favorite sports moment is winning state the first year we had a Jr. High softball program. This moment showed people what an incredible team we had and how good we were going to be in the years to come. The first thing I see when I visualize that moment is my team and I running to grab the state plaque together.

Who’s your favorite teacher?

My favorite teacher was my sixth-grade teacher Mrs. Faust.

What’s your favorite food?

My favorite food is chicken tenders with honey mustard.

What’s your favorite memory of your team that doesn’t involve a game?

My favorite memory of my team that does not involve a game is when we played laser tag in Tennessee together.

When we can start going again, who do you have to have tickets to see in concert?

When we are able to again I have to have tickets to see Luke Combs in concert.

Cubs, Cards, or another team?

My favorite baseball team is the St. Louis Cardinals.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I see myself in 10 years working at a children’s hospital as a pediatric oncology nurse.

Owen Weisman

What’s your favorite memory of your team that doesn’t involve a game?

My favorite memory(ies) of my team outside of a game has to be the practices where Coach Conn lets us play wiffle ball as a way to show us that it is okay to have fun at baseball practice.

What’s your favorite class?

I would have to say that my favorite class would have to be my AP Calculus class, I have always loved math and this class has truly challenged me.

When we can start going again, who do you have to have tickets to see in concert?

I currently do not have any tickets to see anything in concert, however, once this is all over I would love to go watch the Cardinals play, and I would love to go see a St. Louis Blues game as well.

Who does the best Coach Conn impression? Is it any good?

I think we all have our own variation of a Coach Conn impression within us, and I think they are all pretty good.

What’s your favorite food?

I would say my favorite food is definitely lasagna.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Finally, in ten years I see myself in residency, training to become an anesthesiologist.