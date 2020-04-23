IESA Cancels State Series Activities

The Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) Board of Directors met on Friday, April 3 via a telephone conference call. The Board made the very difficult decision to cancel all remaining IESA state series activities. This includes the bowling state series, the scholastic bowl state series, all music solo and ensemble contests, music organization contests, and the track and field state series. None will be rescheduled. Given that the COVID-19 situation is impacting every decision being made at this time in the world coupled with the fact that Illinois schools are not in session through at least April 30 makes conducting IESA events nearly impossible. The sectional bowling tournaments were scheduled for April 18 and the state tournament for April 24-25; scholastic bowl regional tournaments were scheduled for Wednesday, April 29. Schools are closed during this time. Music organization contests were scheduled for May 1-2—either the day schools may reopen or one day later. It would be unrealistic to hold a music contest without any practice.

The loss of the state track and field meets is devastating to thousands of students and will have a real financial impact on the Association. The state track and field meets are a wonderful way for IESA to wrap up the school year. The meets in East Peoria showcase some of the top track and field talent in the state. Unfortunately, the situation in which we all now face simply does not allow us to move forward with conducting the track and field state series. The health and safety of all individuals is much more important than interscholastic activities. IESA takes seriously the COVID-19 situation and the health and welfare of our membership, students and fellow citizens is our primary concern in all decisions we are making during these unprecedented times.

Please know that we are extremely disappointed that our students are not able to participate in these events but look forward to a triumphant return for the 2020-21 school year.

The Association continues to remind its member schools and the general public to follow the guidance of the Governor and the Illinois Department of Health via https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/