Mr. Willie J. Turner, age 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.

Mr. Turner was born on February 26, 1938, in Tuscola, Illinois to the late Paul Turner and Pauline Dickerson Turner. He retired after 30 years of service as a water plant chief operator for the city of Tuscola, Illinois and was a member of the Christian Church in Tuscola, Illinois. Mr. Turner was a great family man and was very proud of his daughter and her family, especially his grandchildren to whom he was “papa”. Mr. Turner loved to fish and especially enjoyed living on the lake for many years. He was also an avid lover of old classic cars.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one brother, Ed Turner; as well as one sister, Willa Dean Smith.

Survivors include his wife, Lydia Bassett Turner of Murray, Kentucky; they married on June 18, 1959, in Tuscola, Illinois; one daughter, Tina Cox and husband Shane of Murray, Kentucky; one sister, Phyllis Adams and husband Gordon of Tuscola, Illinois; one brother, Jim Turner and wife Judy of Vero Beach, Florida; as well as two grandchildren Skylar and Colton Cox both of Murray, Kentucky.

Due to the current events surrounding the viral pandemic of the coronavirus, the Turner family must and will have a private visitation and graveside service to respect the government guidelines.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, Kentucky or to the American Heart Association, Great Rivers Affiliate, PO Box 15120, Chicago, Illinois 60693.

