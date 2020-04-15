William Murphy

William Paul “Bill” Murphy, 55, of Hyrum, Utah, formerly of Tuscola, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Bill was born on June 25, 1964 in Tuscola, the son of Paul and Ruth Botts Murphy.

He leaves behind his wife: Yvonne, mother: Ruth Murphy of Arthur, son: Micheal (Sierra) Murphy of Urbana, daughter: Kimberly (Amy) Murphy of Montana and Dustin (Kevin) Jackson of Paris.

Two grandchildren: Calder and Elise Murphy of Champaign.

Beloved sister: Debbie Bennett of Shelbyville, brother: Tracy Murphy of Tuscola, nephew: Brandon Murphy, several aunts and cousins.

Two step-sons, two step-daughters, two step-grandchildren of Utah.

He was preceded in death by his father: Paul Murphy and brother: Stephen Paul Murphy.

Bill graduated from Tuscola Community High School in 1982.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.