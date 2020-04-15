Four Villa Grove Blue Devils named to LPC Girls All-Conference teams

The Villa Grove/Heritage Blue Devils had four players selected for post-season honors by the coaches of the Lincoln Prairie Conference.

Junior Kyleigh Block and senior Aliya Holloman were selected to First Team honors, junior Sammy Campbell received Second Team honor and senior Jordyn Ray made Honorable Mention team.

The complete roster for the Lincoln Prairie Girls Basketball All-Conference team honors follows:

First team: Tayler Berry, junior, Tri-County*; Kyleigh Block, junior, Villa Grove/Heritage*; Bella Dudley, sophomore, Tri-County*; Aliya Holloman, senior, Villa Grove/Heritage; Kaylee Houlbach, junior, Arcola; and Gabby Williams, senior, Argenta-Oreana. (* indicates unanimous pick)

Second team: Mackenzi Bowles, junior, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond; Sammy Campbell, junior, Villa Grove/Heritage; Melia Eskew, junior, Tr-County; Kate Jeffers, senior, Okaw Valley; Ella Mann, junior, Cerro Gordo/Bement; and Arianna Warren, sophomore, Arcola.

Honorable Mention team: Alexa Miller, sophomore, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond; Zoe Mitchell, sophomore, Cumberland; Jenna Mozinga, junior, Blue Ridge and Jordyn Ray, senior, Villa Grove/Heritage.