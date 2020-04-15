Donald W. Willison

Donald Wayne Willison, 64 of Sullivan, IL passed away at 4:55 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his residence.

At Don’s request no formal services will be held.

Don was born on August 23, 1955 in Fort Benning, GA. He is the son of Donald Eugene and Glenda Sue (Leslie) Willison.

He is survived by his sister, Quenna Cobstill and her husband Ian of Argenta, IL, his uncle Delbert Willison of Mattoon, IL and many family friends including Melissa Dymond and family of Huntington, MD and Alexis Martinez of Thornton, CO.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Don graduated from Tuscola High School in 1973. He went to work at Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Co. in Tuscola right out of High School. He worked out of the Tuscola Plant for a few years and then transferred to Colorado.

He worked in the Brighton, CO area for 28 years and then Dolores, CO for 7 years before retiring in 2009. After he retired he moved to Sullivan, IL where he enjoyed fishing and spending time in the great outdoors. He also enjoyed black-powder reenactment rendezvous.

Memorials may be made to the Bethany Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry, 312 W. South Water St., Bethany, IL 61914

The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.