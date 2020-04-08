Rita J. Chandler

Rita Jean Chandler, 92, of Urbana, formerly of Newman, passed away at 9:42 a.m. Thursday (March 19, 2020) at University Rehabilitation Center in Urbana.

She was born April 11, 1927, a daughter of John and Sarah Wheatley Lieb in Battle Creek, Mich.

Rita Jean Lieb Lucas married Lowell “Bud” Chandler on Feb. 9, 1947. He preceded her in death Nov. 11, 2007.

Surviving are two children, Peggy (Steve) Craddock of Allerton and Jerry (Karen) Chandler of Janesville, Wis.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a twin sister, Jane Smith of Hume; and three brothers.

Jean grew up in Newman, married and worked on the farm with Bud in rural Newman for many years. She then worked in Newman at Davis Restaurant and owned a ceramic shop in Newman where she gave lessons. She also worked for several years at Lawless Insurance and the Newman grocery store.

She was know for her homemade pies and her oil paintings. She moved from her home in Newman in 2014 to Brookstone Estates in Tuscola, where she resided for 4 1/2 years, then moving to University Rehab Center memory care unit in Urbana.

Private family graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, at Newman Cemetery with Pastor Terry Bailey officiating. Burial was in Newman Cemetery.

The family requests any memorials go to Harbor Light Hospice or the Newman Church of God.