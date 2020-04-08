Larry W. Blackburn, 79, of Tolono passed away at 7:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at home.

Masonic services were held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, with funeral services to follow. Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial was private.

Mr. Blackburn was born Nov. 2, 1940, in Coffeen, a son to Wayne and Virginia Jones Blackburn. He married Nancy Wallace on July 3, 1960, in Coffeen; she preceded him in death Nov. 22, 2018.

Surviving are three children, Rodney (Tracy) Blackburn of Sadorus, Melissa “Missy” (Jamie) Chitwood of White Heath and Melinda “Mindy” (Jim) Bragg of Camargo; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Maurice “Mo” (Jan) Blackburn of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Tom (Connie) Blackburn of Chatham; and two sisters-in-law, Patricia “Pat” Forbes of Tolono and Carol (Mark) Meyers of Carlinville.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Larry graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1958. He was employed at Ozark Airlines from 1959 to 1989. Larry had a passion for farming and showing sheep.

He was a member of Tolono Masonic Lodge AM & FM 391. He enjoyed Illini basketball and watching old Westerns. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation or Carle Guest House.