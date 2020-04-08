Hook, Line and Sinker

By Tony Hooker

I think I’ve written about it before, but some of the fondest memories of my childhood are of my grandparents’ farm, just a bit north of Pierson Station. I loved nothing more than making a few rounds in the old Gleaner at harvest time, and the smell of fresh turned earth instantly transports me in time to riding the old “M” or Allis Chalmers during spring tilling. That was the life I envisioned for myself as a child. And then it was no longer an option as grandpa sold the farm and retired before I was in a position to take it over. Truthfully, the scale of his operation would have been untenable these days, so as always his wisdom and vision of the future of the industry far exceeded my youthful wishes.

As homage to my grandparents, it is always an honor for me to contribute in small measure to the annual farm and ag edition of the paper. I believe this is the forty first edition, and as tribute, I will reprint one of Paul Harvey’s great commentaries.

And on the 8th day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, “I need a caretaker”

— so God made a Farmer.

God said, “I need somebody willing to get up before dawn, milk cows, work all day in the fields, milk cows again, eat supper, then go to town and stay past midnight at a meeting of the school board”

— so God made a Farmer.

“I need somebody with arms strong enough to rustle a calf and yet gentle enough to deliver his own grandchild; somebody to call hogs, tame cantankerous machinery, come home hungry, have to wait lunch until his wife’s done feeding visiting ladies, then tell the ladies to be sure and come back real soon — and mean it”

— so God made a Farmer.

God said, “I need somebody willing to sit up all night with a newborn colt, and watch it die, then dry his eyes and say, ‘Maybe next year.’ I need somebody who can shape an ax handle from a persimmon sprout, shoe a horse with a hunk of car tire, who can make harness out of haywire, feed sacks and shoe scraps; who, planting time and harvest season, will finish his forty-hour week by Tuesday noon, and then pain’n from tractor back, put in another seventy-two hours”

— so God made a Farmer.

God had to have somebody willing to ride the ruts at double speed to get the hay in ahead of the rain clouds, and yet stop in mid-field and race to help when he sees the first smoke from a neighbor’s place

— so God made a Farmer.

God said, “I need somebody strong enough to clear trees and heave bails, yet gentle enough to tame lambs and wean pigs and tend the pink-combed pullets, who will stop his mower for an hour to splint the broken leg of a meadow lark.”

It had to be somebody who’d plow deep and straight and not cut corners; somebody to seed, weed, feed, breed and rake and disc and plow and plant and tie the fleece and strain the milk and replenish the self-feeder and finish a hard week’s work with a five-mile drive to church; somebody who would bale a family together with the soft strong bonds of sharing, who would laugh, and then sigh, and then reply, with smiling eyes, when his son says that he wants to spend his life “doing what dad does”

— so God made a Farmer.

A heartfelt thanks to all who lead the agrarian life.