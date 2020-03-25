Howard M. Barbee

Howard M. “Mike” Barbee, 64, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 1:53 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Champaign-Urbana Nursing and Rehab Center, Savoy, IL.

Private services will be held. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL is assisting the family.

Mike was born July 27, 1955 in Tuscola, IL, the son of Dale and Nancy McDade Barbee.

He is survived by his parents of Atwood, son: Michael (Amanda) Barbee of Atwood, IL, daughter: Christina (Jack) Wilson of Picayune, MS, four grandchildren: Jolynn, Hailey, Jonathan and Joshua; two brothers: Roger Barbee of TX and Randy Barbee of Lovington, IL, and a sister: Pat Evans of Charleston, IL.

Mike worked as an auto mechanic for many years.

Online condolences maybe shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.