Holding It All Together-Fear Spreading Like A Disease

By Amy McCollom

You cannot turn on the news or pick up a newspaper without being confronted with a story about the spreading of the Coronavirus. Also known as Covid-19, this virus that originated in China is putting fear into the hearts of everyone no matter how far away from China they reside. Yes, the virus is spreading and is easily transferred from human to human, but there are some things that the media is not telling us.

First off, according to the CDC website, not everyone who gets the Covid-19 virus will die. Most people who get sick from it will only have mild symptoms and eventually get over it. Only about 16 percent of people with Covid-19 will develop severe symptoms that could result in death.

Also, if you are relatively healthy, a non-smoker with no chronic health problems, then your chance of recovering from the Covid-19 virus is pretty good. And that is in the rare case that you actually get infected with it. Taking good healthy precautions could lower your risk of getting Covid-19 astronomically.

Wash your hands really good a lot more than you have been. Don’t be touching your face or rubbing your eyes. Stay away from big crowds of people. Children and the elderly are more prone to be carriers of viruses due to their immune systems being immature or compromised. Keep your distance. Don’t kiss Grandma at the home. Don’t let your grandchildren have a sip of your soda. Follow your kids around the house with a can of Lysol. Clean doorknobs, handles of the refrigerator, faucets, tables, counters, and anything else that people touch a lot.

Stay as healthy as you can. I do not understand the people who go into panic mode over an illness in China that they will probably never be exposed to, yet they continue to smoke and live their lives recklessly. If they were truly afraid of dying, then why aren’t they doing something about the real dangers to their health?

From the CDC website, the Covid-19 virus has a long way to go to even come close to the threat on life that smoking poses:

“Tobacco smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States, with cigarette smoking alone killing more than 480,000 Americans each year. It causes immediate damage to your body, which can lead to long-term health problems. For every person who dies because of smoking, at least 30 people live with a serious smoking-related illness. The best strategy to protect yourself from the harmful effects of smoking is to never smoke, and if you do smoke tobacco products, to quit.”

Quit smoking, wear your seatbelt, eat more vegetables, drink water instead of soda, exercise, get plenty of sunshine, use sunblock, get vaccinated.

Do you get your annual flu shot? Do your children or elderly relatives get theirs? The flu vaccine can and does save millions of lives each year, and reduces the severity of the disease in those who do get it. Those greatest at risk of dying from the flu are children and the elderly, and those who already have chronic health concerns like asthma, COPD, heart disease, diabetes, to name a few. The flu hits the US every single year. It is deadly for thousands of people, yet not everyone gets the vaccine that would lessen their chances of dying. This puzzles me.

Let me ask you; if a vaccine for the Covid-19 virus became available tomorrow, would you get it? Would you have your children get it? Why or why not? See how much power the media has over us. We begin to panic when the media makes us think there is something to panic about. We need to take any information we hear or read with a grain of salt until we have looked into it ourselves and found out the truth. Trust no one.

Be smarter than the average bear. Read up on the things that scare you and get the facts. Trust only good sources of information, not “Bob’s website.” And use some common sense. Think. It’s still legal. Never believe everything the media tries to tell you. And lastly, if we are all doomed to die, which we are someday, then we should get our hearts right with God and be ready. And that’s all I have to say about that.