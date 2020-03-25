Donna Fern Thode, 89, of Tuscola passed away at 7:10 a.m. Friday, March 6 at the Tuscola Health Care Center in Tuscola, IL. A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at the St. Johns Cemetery one mile north of Broadlands, IL. Joines Funeral Home , Villa Grove, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Donna was born July 19, 1930 in Champaign County, the daughter of Ray Walter Thode and Grace Fern (Hall) Thode.

Surviving is her brother Paul G. (Janice) Thode of Broadlands, her twin brother Donald R. (Dorris) Thode of Tuscola and a sister Rachel M. (Don) DuFour of Ferndale, Washington. Also surviving is many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters. Donna and her siblings were all born and raised on the family farm near Broadlands. She attended Allerton High School and graduated in 1949.

In 1968 Donna moved to Tuscola and was employed as a cook at the Jarman Hospital in Tuscola until it closed and was then a cook at the Tuscola Nursing Home for several years until retirement. She spent many hours as a volunteer at the Douglas County Museum in Tuscola. Donna enjoyed keeping albums of family and friend’s pictures and events, sewing, quilting and visiting with friends and family.

Memorial donations may be made to Carle Hospice or to the Douglas County Museum.