5-Star rated Villa Grove State Bank one of the nation’s strongest banks

Coral Gables, Florida, BauerFinancial, Inc., the Nation’s Premier Bank Rating Firm commends Villa Grove State Bank, Villa Grove, Illinois on its achievement of a 5-Star Superior Rating. Not only has Villa Grove State Bank earned Bauer’s highest (5-Star) rating for financial strength and stability, it has earned and maintained Bauer’s recommendation (5-Stars or 4-Stars) for 122 consecutive quarters. Earning this 5-Star rating indicates this bank closed out calendar 2019 excelling in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality and much more.

“As the president of BauerFinancial, I am often asked what it takes to be a 5-Star bank,” reflects Karen Dorway, president of the research firm. “Like so many other things in life, success in banking boils down to knowledge. Knowledge of banking, of course, but knowledge of its customers and the communities the bank serves are equally important. This intimacy enables the bank to steer clear of danger and work with customers for a common goal. Its what gets so many community banks, like Villa Grove State Bank, through the tough times unscathed.”

Villa Grove State Bank was established in 1919 and has been working side by side with neighbors and friends for 101 years, helping to make the community what it is today. Currently, Villa Grove State Bank operates through conveniently located offices on Main Street in Villa Grove and can also be found online at villagrovestatebank.com.