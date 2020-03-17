VG Scholastic Bowl sweeps at LPC Tournament; basketball season ends

By Tony Hooker

Boys Basketball

Shoot down Rockets

The Hawks got thirty points from Jake Eversole to defeat Unity 67-63 in overtime in the first game of the IHSA class 2A regional tournament. Logan Nohren added sixteen and Blake Smith chipped in twelve. Nohren recorded a double-double, adding eleven rebounds. Carson Howard added eight rebounds, including six off the offensive glass. Nohren and Smith each pilfered three steals to cue the Hawks defensively. Blake Kimball led the Rockets with twenty points and Carson Ewerks added seventeen.

Fall to Spartans

The Hawks saw their season come to a close with a 56-40 loss to St. Joseph Ogden on February 26. Cold shooting (2-12 from behind the three-point line) led to the team’s demise. Jake Eversole’s sixteen points led the way, and he was backed by Logan Nohren’s eleven. Villa Grove Heritage was outrebounded 41-29, with Nohren’s nine boards leading the way. Eversole corralled five caroms and added three assists and three steals. Ierik Sorenson also pilfered three steals to help the Hawks defensively in his final game.

Scholastic Bowl

The Villa Grove Varsity Scholastic Bowl team swept their way to the inaugural Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament title. VG defeated Bement 260-110, ALAH 300-120, Okaw Valley 260-200, LSA 220-140, Tri-County (no team score reported) and Cumberland 250-100 to move to championship round play. The Blue Devils were on their game in the final, blowing out Blue Ridge 340-120.