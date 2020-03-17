Robert L. Eisenmenger

Robert “Bob” Leo Eisenmenger, 71, of Pesotum, passed away Monday (February 24th, 2020) at home.

Services celebrating Bob’s life were held at 10a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at St Mary Catholic Church, Pesotum with Father Keith Walder officiating. Burial followed in St Mary Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 with a Rosary Service beginning at 3p.m. at Joines Funeral Home, 1375 Illinois 130, Villa Grove.

He was born July 30, 1948, a son of Bernard and Geraldine (Hettinger) Eisenmenger. He married Sandra (Robeck) Eisenmenger, the love of his life, on January 26, 1979.

Bob is survived by son, Chad (Carrie) Eisenmenger of Tolono; daughter Katie (Michael) Wilson of Savoy; son Andrew (Meg) Eisenmenger of Savoy; three grandsons, Dane, Beau and Leo Eisenmenger; brother Richard (Rita) Eisenmenger; sister Helen (Bruce) Purcell; brother John (Marian) Eisenmenger; sister Mary (Terry) Zahnd; sister Jeannine Eisenmenger; brother Bernard (Paula) Eisenmenger; brother Charles Eisenmenger; step-brother Jeff (Janelle) Bushell; 31 nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Throughout his life Bob was a farmer, a laborer, a rural mail carrier, and a bus driver but most importantly he was a loving father, grandfather, and friend. Bob loved watching his children and grandchildren play Unity sports with a special place in his heart for Unity football.

Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Bob Eisenmenger Memorial Fund; 608 E. Marshall St., Tolono, IL 61880. The funds will be allocated to Unity Youth Athletics and to Northwestern University for cancer research.