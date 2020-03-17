Bridge Replacement Scheduled to Begin

Illinois 130 bridge replacement begins in March.

Sycamore Street in Villa Grove will get new bridge with multi-use path

VILLA GROVE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that work to replace the bridge that carries Sycamore Street (Illinois 130) over the Embarras River in Villa Grove will begin the week of March 9.

The removal of the current bridge will be done in stages to maintain two-way traffic, which will be controlled by temporary signals. The new bridge will consist of new abutments, piers, girders and concrete driving lanes as well as the addition of a multi-use path.

Major construction is expected to be complete by mid-December, with any remaining minor work finished by June 2021.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and to be aware of significant pedestrian traffic to and from Villa Grove Schools. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 5 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict5 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.