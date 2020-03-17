Back in the Day- 3-4-20

10 years ago

March 10, 2010

Contestants for the 2010 Miss Tuscola Pageant are Jazman Baily, Katie Haake, Emily Groves, Hannah Leese, Ashlea Teak, Brittany Price, and Olivia Morris. The current Miss Tuscola, Lauren Hunt, will crown her successor on March 27 in the TCHS gymnasium.

The cast for the TCHS spring musical “Little Shop of Horrors” include Claudia Christy, Katie Haake, Deanna Allen, Lauren Ovca, Rachael Sapp, Leslie Borries, Katy Yoakum, Rachel Craddock, Mark Crawford, Eric Kennedy, Becky Hemmer, Brett Clifton, Cody Pankau, Dylan Walker, and Elise Hackett.

The TCHS Scholastic Bowl team defeated Meridian to take the regional title and improve its record to 33-2. Members of the team include Coach Mark Sweeney, Claudia Christy, Mackenzie Quinn, Rachael Sapp, Katie Haake, Molly Kresin, Chase Little, Mike Adams, Caleb Wakefield, Chris Adams, Tim Smith, Thomas Vandeventer, and Darren Timlin.

Five Warriors were chosen to play in the Eastern Star All-star summer football game. Those chosen were Jerrod Baird, Gunnar Edwards, Josh Scribner, Christian Lehmann and Matt Pflum. The game was to be held on June 26 at 4p.m. at Millikin University in Decatur.

20 years ago

March 7, 2000

Contestants in this years Miss Tuscola pageant include Stacy Anderson, Katie Arseneau, Johanna Morgan, Chrissy Mattlin, Erica Hall, Sonja Carter, Lindsey Long, Andrea Slaughter, Jenny Mosely, Lauren Huber, Lindsey Binder, ad Adrienne Surma.

Approximately 1,500 patients in the area were in the market for a new medical provider, following the announcement that Dr. J. Riley Hays was leaving the community to work as an emergency room physician at Union Hospital in Terre Haute, IN.

Jen and Margaret Stillwell gave their new Tuscola restaurant, The Smokehouse, a trail run by inviting folks in for a free meal last Wednesday night. The new eatery was located next to the Holiday Inn Express.

Warrior Kenny Hogue was named to the LOVC All-Conference First Team, While Jeff Damler garnered Second-Team honors. Lady Warriors Janeen Sutherland and Jenna Wienke earned First-Team status, while Casey Roberts and Rachel Robertson were named to the Second-Team.

30 years ago

March 6, 1990

Montelle Hackett, retiring director of the First National Bank of Douglas County, was presented with a plaque in recognition of years of service to the bank. Laverl Byers was elected to take Hackett’s place on the board.

Tuscola students making the Dean’s List at the University of Illinois for the Fall semester included Lisa Alexander, Laura Berg, Margaret Mary Nauta, Susanna Ross and Colleen Swithart.

An open house celebration marking Nettie Wetzel’s 98th birthday was being planned for Sunday, March 11 at the Tuscola United Methodist Church. The event was being hosted by her children and their families- Jesse and Gladys Strack. Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Wetzel, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Wetzel and Mr. and Mrs. Montelle Hackett.

The Tuscola Warriors lost to the Chrisman Cardinals 88-51 at the St. Joseph Sectional, putting an end to the basketball season for TCHS. Scott Zane led Tuscola with ten points.

40 years ago

March 4, 1980

Dr. Melvin Lossman and his wife Alice received a short letter from his cousin, Robert C. Ode, who was an Iranian Captive. He asked Lossman to write government officials demanding that positive action be taken to obtain the release of the captives.

Plans were in the works for the grand opening of the new Illini FS Farmtown Store and tire center in Tuscola, according to manager Jerry Mallady. The new facility was set to open on March 6.

Marine PFC David Ross, son of John and Elaine Ross of Tuscola, was meritoriously promoted to his present rank upon graduation from recruit training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego.

The Tuscola Warriors repeated as regional champs after defeating the Sullivan Redskins 45-38. Mark Oakley had nineteen points and Greg Campbell chipped in ten in the win.

50 years ago

March 12, 1970

Gene Cornell was elected president of the Tuscola Chamber of Commerce during the reorganization meeting held recently. Officers who would be serving with him in the coming year were John Smith as vice president, Fred Seibold as treasurer, and Bill Skinner as secretary.

Jon Surma led voting with 157 tallies in the recent Okaw coaches selection of All-Okaw Teams. Surma was the only Warrior on the First Team, though fellow Warrior Dennis Ochs made it on the Second Team. The Warriors ended their basketball season with a 62-61 loss to Mattoon in the Mattoon Regional Tournament.

Burleigh Davis of Tuscola was listed in the satisfactory condition at Carle Hospital where he was recovering from severe burns received in a gasoline fire last Thursday in Villa Grove. Davis was delivering gas to the Marathon Station in Villa Grove when overflow gasoline accidently ignited. The blaze injured Davis, consumed the building, and destroyed a new car owned by Alpa Keith and a road grader owned by the State of Illinois.