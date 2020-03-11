Scholastic bowl soars, JH volleyball wins JHOC conference tournament

By Tony Hooker

Boys Basketball

Shoot down Bombers

Sam Reno tallied a career-high fourteen points to lead VGH to a 63-28 win over Argenta-Oreana on February 19. Jake Eversole also had fourteen points and Logan Nohren added twelve. Eversole handed out seven assists to cue the Hawks offensively and Ierik Sorenson pilfered four steals to lead the VGH defense. Nohren controlled the glass for the Hawks, yanking down seven boards.

Weather Storm

Jake Eversole poured in a career-high thirty-two points to lead VGH to a 56-34 win over Sangamon Valley on February 21. Blake Smith backed his backcourt running mate with nine points and seven assists, and Logan Nohren chipped in eight points and seven rebounds. Eversole had five swipes, and Carson Howard and Ierik Sorenson each pilfered three steals to lead the way defensively, and Gage Dann nailed one of his two three-point attempts to help the cause with three points.

Scholastic Bowl

Villa Grove remained undefeated on the season, defeating ALAH and Arcola in a home match on February 20.

Junior High Volleyball

Eighth graders bring home trophy

The Villa Grove 8th grade volleyball team took first place at the JHOC conference tournament. The Blue Devils opened play with a 25-18, 25-8 win over ALAH. Kaitlyn Drew pounded six kills to lead the way. Kalyn Cordes had eight service aces and Alison Pangburn dished out five assists. The Devils then dispatched LSA 25-20, 25-14 as Drew and Kaylee Hodis both had six kills. Drew served up four aces, and Kayln Cordes handed out ten assists. Alex Brown led the way with six kills as VGJH toughed out a 25-7, 25-19 win over Cerro Gordo in the championship match. Kayln Cordes had ten aces and six assists to help the cause.

Split pair at Urbana Middle School

VG fell to UHS 2-1 before defeating Decatur Robertson 2-0 on February 22.

Seventh graders win one at tournament

Jobella Crafton had three kills and Hayden Thomas served up seven aces as VG defeated ALAH 25-9, 25-13 in the opening match of the JHOC tournament. Madison Hinds then pounded five kills, Lisa Bessent had five aces and Carly Eads handed out seven assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Devils fell to LSA 18-25, 20-25 in the second round.

The seventh graders swept a pair of matches at Urbana Middle School on February 22, defeating both the hosts and Decatur Robertson by 2-0 counts.