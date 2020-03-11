Mary C. Ring

Mary Catherine Ring of Tuscola, died at 4:45 a.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Arbor Rose in Arcola, Illinois. She was 87.

Mary was born September 18, 1932 in Tuscola, the daughter of Leo and Ella Kleiss Hausmann. She married Kenneth Ring on April 3, 1951 at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, Tuscola. He preceded her in death on April 22, 2009.

Also preceding her in death were her parents, Leo and Ella; her father-in-law and mother-in law, Andrew and Reba Ring; sisters Dorothy Stirrett, Helen Chambers, and Rosemary Ashwill; and brothers Bud, Robert, and Frank Hausmann.

Mary is survived by her sons, Gary (Judy) Ring of Mahomet; Larry (Cindy) Ring of Tuscola; and her daughter, Cathy (Kent) Minear of Tuscola. Also surviving are grandchildren Ross (Niki) Kinkelaar of Pingree Grove; and Grant (Kim) Kinkelaar and Rachel Kinkelaar, all of Champaign; Toby (Kristy) Ring, Shane (Amber) Ring, Cara (Kevin) McCall, and Cassie (Aaron) Pierce, all of Tuscola; and Derek (Christy) Minear of Weldon Spring, MO. Mary leaves fifteen great-grandchildren: Elliana, Kayleigh, and Brody Kinkelaar; Claire, Kendyl, Addyson, Brynlee, Jensynn, and Everley Ring; Riley and Lane McCall; Jordyn and Kevin Minear; and Kerri and Tyler Pierce. Also surviving are sisters Patricia O’Brien of Tuscola and Donna (Joseph) Stall of Lago Vista, TX, and brothers Jim (Carol) Hausmann of Tuscola and Dave (Becky) Hausmann of Wagoner, OK, as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Mary graduated from Tuscola High School. “Grandma Mary” was a farm wife: she and Kenny worked hard to make the Ring farm successful, and it continues to thrive today and remains in the Ring family. They had hundreds of close friends, many relatives, and countless adventures. The Hausmann family reunions were held at Mary and Kenny’s farm or at their cabin on Lake Mattoon, where family and friends spent many weekends. In 2002 Mary and Kenny built a home at Ironhorse Golf Course, Tuscola, and their garage and refrigerator were always open to golfers at the turn, who would stop by for a cold beverage and some of Mary’s famous chocolate chip cookies. Her other claim to fame was her “Mary Ring Chip Dip”, which was a must at any gathering. She was a member of Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Altar Society. She and Kenny played in a pinochle group, and Mary continued socializing with the group after Kenny’s death until her illness prevented it. Mary spent hundreds of hours sitting on the bleachers watching her children grandchildren, and great-grandchildren’s many sporting events. She was their biggest fan, and she loved her “times on the bench!”

A rosary was held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 with visitation following from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 East Van Allen St, Tuscola, with Father Angel Sierra as celebrant. Burial followed in Tuscola Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Forty Martyrs Catholic Church or Arbor Rose of Arcola, 106 E 2nd St, Arcola, IL 61910.

Mary’s family wishes to thank the Arbor Rose staff for their dedicated and loving care given to Mary over the past several years.

