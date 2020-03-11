Kristen L. Lorance

Kristen Lynn Lorance, 65, of Tuscola, IL formerly of Casey, IL passed away at 6:42 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Kris was born on December 20, 1954 in Robinson, IL. He was a son of Gerald and Bessie Batman (DeBolt) Lorance.

He is survived by one daughter, Libby, one son, Brent, two grandsons, one sister, Donna Kilburn of Tuscola, IL and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Steve Lorance and his wife Judy, and a bother-in-law, Jim Kilburn.

Kris was and Army Veteran.

He attended the Christian Church in Robinson, IL and Vincennes, IN.

Kris loved fishing, camping and horseback riding.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital.