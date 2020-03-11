Holding it all Together-Woodchucks, keep chucking that wood!

By Amy McCollom

Don’t you love it! Well, I sure do, but I’m an animal nut. Ever since I was a little kid, I have loved commercials with animals. I am so pleased that commercials now have brought that back into the spotlight. My favorite commercial right now is the Geico commercial with the woodchucks. “Hey you woodchucks! Quit chucking my wood!” That is funny on so many levels!

T.V. dogs have always been a favorite of mine too. There was Spuds MacKenzie, the Bud Light dog, the Taco Bell Chihuahua, the Bush’s baked beans dog, the Target dog, Lassie, and even Snoopy. Countless others have appeared in commercials too, without reaching icon popularity.

We can’t forget all of the cats who have hocked products too. Morris, the Fancy Feast cat, the Little Friskees cat, and many others. I wonder how long it took to make those commercials, knowing how cats hate to be told what to do?

Anthropomorphic animals are always charming; I don’t care who they are. The AFLAC duck, giant hamsters driving cars, and even cartoons like the Serta mattress sheep, Pink Panther, and the Energizer bunny; they all leave an impression in our hearts and minds.

I have to say, though, that Geico has definitely won me over with the woodchuck commercials they have done lately. They tickle me so much that sometimes I rewind the commercial to watch it again. Will I ever switch to Geico insurance? Probably not, because I love the insurance company that I already have. But those woodchuck commercials should get an award. Oh, and the raccoons and the garbage truck commercials are hilarious too. I would watch a full-length movie featuring those guys. Whoever writes those commercials should seriously consider making a movie.

In case you didn’t know, a woodchuck is also known as a groundhog. They can also be called a whistle pig or land beaver. I have a soft place in my heart for groundhogs, ever since I became a fan of Punxatawny Phil and the other groundhogs around the country used as a novelty weather predictor on February 2.

I think the way the groundhogs are treated and handled during Groundhog Day festivities is appalling, though. This year P. Phil was placed in a clear glass cylinder and exposed to an explosion of noise, lights, music, and rough handling in the wee morning hours. I’m surprised he didn’t flip out and attack his handlers. If I was him, I sure would have been chucking some wood at some folks.

So I said all of that to say this: don’t fast forward through all of the commercials. The ones with animals are hilarious and might even be more entertaining than the program you have been watching. Take time to laugh. It keeps you healthy and happy. And everyone looks more attractive when they are smiling. Even woodchucks.