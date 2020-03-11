Dr. Kelly R. Burns

Dr. Kelly Rene Burns, 40, of Moline, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Visitation was held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2020, at the Esterdahl Mortuary 6601 38th Avenue, Moline, IL. Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th Street, East Moline, IL. A private burial was held at Moline Memorial Park. Memories may be made to the Christ United Methodist Church, where Kelly was a member.

Kelly was born on May 30, 1979 in Iowa City, Iowa, and is the daughter of Dr. J. Richard and Vickie (Rockwell) Burns. She was a 2009 graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic and practiced in East Moline. Kelly received her pre-chiropractic education at Illinois State University, Blackhawk Community College, and Scott Community College. Kelly was a Certified Wellness Practitioner. She was a member of the Illinois Prairie State Chiropractic Association and received the Norris Erickson Beacon Award from that association.

Kelly enjoyed cooking, was an expert in nutrition, and spent much of her time studying health. She enjoyed going to concerts and listening to country music. She was also a fan of American Ninja Warrior.

Survivors include her parents, Dr. J. Richard and Vickie Burns of Moline, twin brother, Keith Burns of Rock Island, parental grandparents Dale and Martha Burns of Tuscola. Aunts and Uncles, Barb (Mark) Kroenig of Oakville, Missouri, Cindy (David) Gibbs of McKinney, Texas, Shelly (Sherri) Rockwell of Moline, Shawn Rockwell, Bridget Rockwell of Moline, Todd (Mary) Rockwell of Moline. She is also survived by numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Angela Christine Burns; and maternal grandparents, Richard and Joanne Rockwell.