Darcy K. Cain

Darcy Kay Cain, 39, of Arthur, IL passed away at 11:26 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at her residence.

Memorial services were held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Arthur Southern Baptist Church. Rev. Doug Davis officiated. Darcy’s ashes will be placed in a niche in the Columbarium in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours before the memorial service at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Darcy was born on November 14, 1980 in Decatur, IL. She is a daughter of William Wayne Yutzy and Lisa Jeanne (Gabbard) Funk. She married Robert Lynn Cain on July 12, 2014 in Arthur, IL.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; two children, Carson Lee Daily and Lillian Renee Daily both of Arthur, IL; her parents, Bill Yutzy of Summerset, KY and Lisa Funk and her husband Robbie of Arthur, IL; three sisters, Brittanie Renee Lough and her husband Nick of Tuscola, IL, Kayli Ann Clark and her husband Jake and Emily Brooke Strunk and her husband Jake all of Whitley City, KY and her maternal grandparents, Robert Gabbard of Camargo, IL and Darlene Phillips and her husband Gary of Atwood, IL.

Darcy is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents William and Jackie Yutzy and uncles, William “Bill” Gabbard and Barry Snyder.

Darcy was a 1999 graduate of Atwood High School. She was a member of the Arthur Southern Baptist Church.

Darcy worked as an aid for Miller Bus Service for the past three years. She really enjoyed art of all kinds; painting, woodworking and string art were among her favorites. She had a special affection for her dogs but caring for her family was her true calling.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.