Wanda VonLanken

On Tuesday February 11, while surrounded by many of her loved ones, Wanda peacefully passed away and is now reunited with her loving husband and son in heaven. While her worldly death left a void in many hearts she also left behind an unremitting impression on all those that were lucky enough to have been loved by her.

Wanda was born in Tuscola on December 5, 1945 to her parents, Benten and Lennia (Branham) Vibert. On June 17, 1962 she married Eddie VonLanken. Wanda and Eddie had four children.

Wanda is preceded in death by both of her parents, her sister Brenda Murphy, her brother Tom Vibert, her husband Eddie VonLanken, and son Mark VonLanken. Wanda is survived by her children, Tim (Christine) VonLanken of Villa Grove, Angelia Spechman of Tolono, and Sherri Benschneider of Hoopston. Wanda is also the proud grandmother of ten grandchildren, Andrea Lewis, Ashley Handal, Jack Bratten, Jermey VonLanken, Mathew Benschneider, Tori VonLanken, Emily Rose, Brooke Atwood, Josh VonLanken, and Jacob VonLanken; seventeen great grandchildren, and sisters, Linda (Pete) Lake and Mary Blaney.

Wanda’s passion and favorite pastimes were cooking and baking. Your favorite dessert was often her love language and it was always your favorite gift. Her joy came from seeing others happy around her. Wanda was many different things to many different people, but to everyone that knew her, it was clear that she would do anything for you. She truly lived a life of servitude the way the bible tells us to. The most important things in life to Wanda were her family, her beloved dogs, and her faith. She was and will always be loved by many. Heaven is lucky to have gained this angel.

Thank you to those who joined us as we celebrated her life. Visitation was held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 15, 2020 at the Living Hope Fellowship Church, and Funeral Service was held at 1 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 16, 2020 also at the Church. Burial followed in the Zion Cemetery, Garrett Twp.

Memorial contributions can me made out to Living Hope Fellowship.