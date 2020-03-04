Charles T. Guthridge

Charles Teil Guthridge, 67 of Hindsboro, IL passed away at 3:24 P.M. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Hindsboro Christian Church. Rev. Rich Knofsky will officiate. Burial was at the VanVoorhis Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St., Arcola.

Charles was born on April 19, 1952 in Tuscola, IL. He was a son of Teil Osker and Mary Ellen (Neikirk) Guthridge. He married Karen Sue Cook on April 2, 1971 in Hindsboro, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Karen of Hindsboro, IL, two daughters, Ellen Mathias and her husband Jeff of Arcola, IL and Katie McConnell and her husband Dillon, of Hindsboro, IL, three grandchildren, Joshua Mathias and Kimmy and Allyson McConnell, one brother, Paul Guthridge and his wife Sharon of Hindsboro, IL, one sister, Betty Deters and her husband Jerry of Montrose, IL and one sister-in-law, Nancy Guthridge of Arthur, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Michael Guthridge, one granddaughter, Emilee Mathias and one brother, Jim Guthridge.

Charles was in the Army National Guard for 6 years.

He graduated from Oakland High School in 1970. He later graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in education with a concentration in industrial arts.

Charles had worked in the construction trade for Bash and Lambert right out of college and had worked as the plant manager for Thermo Gas for several years. He had farmed and helped build houses including his home and his daughters’ home. He was HVAC certified with a Heating and Plumbing License.

He was a member of the Hindsboro Christian Church where he served as Deacon and Elder, a member of the Hindsboro Fire Department for over 40 years and was president of the board of trustees for the Hindsboro Fire

Department, a member of the Arcola American Legion post 639, Douglas County Crime Stoppers and Douglas County 4H Extension where he served as President.

Charles enjoyed deer hunting, spending time with his family, but one of the things that will be remembered most about Charles was that he was selfless and always willing to help anyone in need.

Memorials may be made to the Hindsboro Christian Church, Hindsboro Fire Department or the Emilee Mathias Scholarship Fund.