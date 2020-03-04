Candy S. Carrick

Candy Sue Carrick, 63, of Pana, IL passed away at 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Illini Heritage Rehab and Health Care Center in Champaign, IL. Arrangements are incomplete at the Edwards Funeral Home.

A celebration of Candy’s life was held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the United In Faith Church, 609 Fairgrounds Road in Pana, IL. Pastor Bob Tripp will officiate. Visitation was held from 4:00 p.m. to the service time at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home in Arcola, IL is assisting with arrangements.

Candy was born on September 9, 1956 in Pana, IL. She was a daughter of Marvin Alex and Bonnie Marie (Taylor) Hunter. She married Michael Carrick on April 2,1999 in Taylorville, IL.

She is survived by her husband Mike Carrick of Pana; one son Timothy Hunter and his wife Mary of Mattoon, IL; two grandsons, Joshua Palmer and Ethan Saunders; two brothers, Edward Hunter and his wife Pat of Pana, IL and David Hunter and his wife Cathy of Collinsville, IL and one sister, Betty Sullivan of Pana, IL.

Candy was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Thurman Hunter.

Candy graduated from Pana High School in 1974. She had worked as a bartender at Wolf’s Lounge in Pana for several years and at Reaben’s Hamburger Stand in Pana as well.

Candy enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Memorials may be made to Timothy Hunter and family or in Candy’s name to the benefit of their choice.